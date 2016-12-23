DUBAI - Veteran Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award for his inspirational leadership of his team.

The 42-year-old Misbah was adjudged the winner for inspiring his side to play the game in its true spirit, at the same time lifting the Pakistan cricket team from number four to number one on the Test team rankings. It was achieved without playing any Test matches in his home country.

Misbah is the first Pakistan player to win the award with the previous winners being MS Dhoni (2011), Daniel Vettori (2012), Mahela Jayawardena (2013), Katherine Brunt (2014) and Brendon McCullum (2015). New Zealand also won this award in 2004, 2009 and 2010, England in 2005 and 2006, and Sri Lanka in 2007 and 2008.

Commenting on the news, Misbah said: “I feel honoured and humbled to have won the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award. To lift the Test mace earlier this year and now this in the twilight of my career, is a message for every athlete that age is not a barrier as long as the sportsperson maintains highest fitness levels and continues to perform up to international standards.

“As a team, we have focused on playing within the rich traditions of the sport with a positive mindset and approach so that we can entertain the spectators and fans, and at the same time, challenge the oppositions. I am glad that this has been noticed and recognised by the game’s governing body,” he added.

Zaheer lauds Misbah for

historic achievement

Former Pakistan captain Zaheer Abbas has lauded Test captain Misbahul Haq for becoming the first Pakistani to win the ICC Spirit of Cricket Award, terming the veteran cricketer’s feat as a historic achievement.

Former ICC president Zaheer stated: “Misbah has made Pakistan proud with this award. It had been a long time since a Pakistani received such an honour; this award is something to rejoice for all Pakistanis.”

The Asian Bradman also lauded the governing body for recognising Misbah’s services towards the game. “This Pakistan team has done remarkably well under Misbah. From a deteriorating state, he took the team to the top of the world rankings and I am happy he has been rewarded,” he said. “Mind you, Pakistan have been unable to play matches at home and to lead the team to the top under such circumstances, make Misbah one of the best Test captains in the country,” he added.

Zaheer said Misbah not only captained the team well, but also performed exceptionally with bat. “Misbah has been performing well with the bat too. By scoring runs at this stage of his career, he has proven there are no age barriers. I back him to continue playing for the team.”