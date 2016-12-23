LAHORE - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Director Development and Domestic Naveed Alam has announced the schedule and pools of the National Hockey Championship, beginning from December 23.

Addressing a press conference here at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday, Naveed, flanked by tournament director Olympian Mussadiq and organising secretary Masoodur Rahman, said that a panel of 65 umpires and technical officials for the championship had also been named. “There will be two league rounds at these nationals followed by the semifinals and final.

“As many as 13 departmental teams will first figure in four pools of the 'premier league’, as Pool A has PIA, Navy and Railways, Pool B consists of Wapda, SSGC and HEC, Pool C comprises NBP, Port Qasim, Police and PTV while Pool D includes Army, SNGPL and PAF,” he added.

Naveed said the two teams finishing at the top of each pool would advance into the 'super league'. “The eight teams making into the super league will be further divided into two pools. The top two teams from each of the two pools of the super league will then play the semifinals followed by the final to be held on January 4.”

“All the matches will be played here at the National Hockey Stadium. Three matches are scheduled daily during the league stages. The first match will start at 10am (9:30 on Fridays) while January 1 and 2 will be rest days,” he added.

Naveed revealed that there would be a separate championship for the regional teams after a few weeks. "When the regional teams compete along with the departmental sides, often one-sided results are seen with the regional sides suffering big defeats.

“The regional championship will see divisional sides rather than the provincial teams. Hopefully, around 30 divisional sides will be in the fray. Hence, a lot of new talent will be on display at the regional championship,” Naveed concluded.