London - None of the Pakistan players made it to the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test and ODI teams of the year announced on Thursday.

Pakistan Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq, however, made the nation proud by winning the ICC Spirit of Cricket award, becoming the first Pakistan player to be bestowed with the accolade.

Alastair Cook was named as captain of the ICC Test team of the year despite speculation over his future as England skipper. Cook, who has led England to only one win in their last eight matches, was selected to head the ICC side picked by former Test greats Rahul Dravid, Gary Kirsten and Kumar Sangakkara for the sport´s world governing body.

The trio based their decisions on player performances between September 14, 2015 and September 20, 2016, a period not covering England´s 4-0 drubbing to India, Cook´s fourth straight loss as captain. Cook´s England lost a three-Test series 2-0 to Pakistan in October 2015. Overall in the period he led England in 14 matches, with six wins, three draws and five losses. He has been picked alongside Joe Root, wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

Root has become the focal point of the batting order in recent years and averages 52.80 in his Test career while Yorkshire team-mate Bairstow broke a 16-year record for the most Test runs in a calendar year by a wicketkeeper in 2016. Stokes´ performances with bat and ball have helped him to establish himself as England´s first-choice all-rounder.

There was no place in the ICC Test XI for India skipper Virat Kohli, who sits second in the ICC Test batting rankings, while number one batsman in the world and Australia captain Steve Smith had to settle for a role carrying the drinks as the 12th man in the squad.

Kohli was named captain of the ODI team of the year while Smith missed out in the ODI team as well. Opener David Warner, Adam Voges and Mitchell Starc are the three Australians chosen by the committee, with Kane Williamson picked from New Zealand. Warner has been named in the ODI team of the year as well.

Spinner Ravi Ashwin, who helped India to a 4-0 victory over England, is India’s sole representative while Sri Lankan left-arm spinner Rangana Herath and seamer Dale Steyn of South Africa complete the line-up.

WINNERS OF ICC AWARDS 2016

Cricketer of the Year Ravichandran Ashwin India

Test Cricketer of the Year Ravichandran Ashwin India

ODI Cricketer of the Year Quinton de Kock South Africa

Emerging Cricketer of the Year Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh

T20I Performance of the Year Carlos Brathwaite West Indies

Associate Cricketer of Year M Shahzad Afghanistan

Spirit of Cricket Award 2016 Misbah-ul-Haq Pakistan

Umpire of the Year Marais Erasmus South Africa