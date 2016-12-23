Pakistan Air Force Football team on Friday won three-match series against Sri Lanka Air Force football team during their tour of Sri Lanka from December 14 to 23.



As part of the Armed Forces Sports exchange programme between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the 17-member Soccer team from Pakistan Air Force was in Sri Lanka to play a three-match series with their counterpart in Sri Lanka, said a statement issued by the Embassy of Pakistan.



Director General SLAF Sports Air Vice Marshal Rohita Fernando was the chief guest during the final match at SLAF Soccer Ground, Ekala, on December 22, 2016.



Air Vice Marshal Rohita Fernando, while speaking on the occasion, stated that this is the first time that a Pakistani team is visiting Sri Lanka for a Soccer tournament of this nature. The visit is a testament to the cordial relations between the PAF and the SLAF and also of the warm brotherly relations between the two nations.



A large number of dignitaries from different walks of life including Government functionaries, officials of the High Commission and Pakistani community based in Sri Lanka were present on the occasion.