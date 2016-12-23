MELBOURNE: Security has been increased at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for Monday’s Test between Australia and Pakistan after a Christmas Day terrorist plot was foiled.

Australia police have already arrested as many as seven people (six men and a woman), as those charged were allegedly planning to attack Melbourne’s Flinders Street train station, nearby Federation Square and St Paul’s Cathedral on Christmas Day.

With obvious concerns over the historic fixture, which starts on December 26, Cricket Australia’s chief executive James Sutherland said: “Our security team is in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure we have the appropriate level of security at the Boxing Day Test and other cricket matches being held around the country.

“The safety and security of our fans, players and officials attending any cricket match is our number one priority. We applaud Victoria Police for their efforts this morning in neutralising the threat and we will continue to work with the relevant authorities to ensure the highest security standards and protocols are maintained.”

Australia lead the three-Test series 1-0 after a nervous 49-run victory in a day-night fixture at Brisbane. A third Test in the series begins Jan 3 in Sydney. However, the Boxing Day match is supposed to be the most significant affair, with 100,000 people expected to attend the match.