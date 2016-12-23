DUBAI:- Pakistan’s youngest international cricketer Hasan Raza is all set to appear for the UAE soon. "I want to play as soon as possible for the UAE team," said Raza, who played sevens Tests for Pakistan. "I last played Tests in 2005 against England in Lahore and Multan. The PCB didn’t want to select me for Pakistan team, and I was disappointed in that. UAE has a lot of cricket, good grounds, good conditions and I want to play. I have kept in touch with the management, and I am eligible from next year," he added.–Agencies