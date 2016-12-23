LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) beat University of Lahore (UoL) 15-10 in the seven-a-side rugby championship here on Thursday. The University of Lahore organised the event in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC) in which 11 teams of differ universities took part. In the final, Punjab University and University of Lahore played extremely well and kept on fighting till the end, where PU stamped their authority and won the thrilling encounter and title. Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) head coach Shakeel Ahmed, rugby manager Syed Maozzam Ali Shah and Umer Usman Khan were also present during the final.

Earlier in the first semifinal, University of Lahore routed Imperial University by 14-5 while in the second semifinal, Punjab University thrashed University of Central Punjab (UCP) by 10-0. For third position match, UCP outclassed Imperial University 22-0.