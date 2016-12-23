ISLAMABAD - Youngster Sarim Ashfaq of Diamond Cricket Club guided his team to 3-wicket win over GM Cricket Academy at Skyline University College Ground, Sharjah. Diamond Cricket Club is on 8-day tour to Dubai and Sharjah to play friendly cricket matches against different teams. Playing first match under floodlights, Diamond Club overpowered GM Cricket Academy by 3 wickets in a nail-biting finish with highly tensed moments in the last over, where Sarim hit required 15 runs in the last over to give his club well-deserving 3-wicket win. He hit 15 in only four balls. GM Academy, batting first, scored 167-6 in 20 overs with Qasim hitting 94 and Riazuddin 32. Zainul Abadeen claimed 3-35. Diamond Club achieved the target by losing 7 wickets with Sarim Ashfaq scoring unbeaten 34 while Ali Nadim and Moeid Shaikh hitting 29 runs each and Zohaib Ahmed 23. Asad took 2-16 and Mohsin 2-26. Team media manager Attiq Shaikh said: “We have landed here for playing some quality cricket with a focus to give our youngsters international exposure.”