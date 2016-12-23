ISLAMABAD – WBC champion M Wasim met with Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera and requested him to release Rs 30 million special grant sanctioned by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. A two-member committee comprising of IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada and former Information Minister Senator Pervaiz Raseed was formed to set modalities about how to help Wasim, who informed the DG about his training schedule. Wasim requested the DG to hand over the grant to him, so he could concentrate on training abroad, but the committee is not willing to hand over the grant directly to Wasim. The committee on request of Wasim agreed to hand over the grant to his promoter Kim, the summery in this regard will be sent to PM soon.