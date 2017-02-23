A resilient Pakistani amputee, Insha Afsar, wishes to represent her country at 2018 Winter Paralympics.

Afsar went through a tragic accident when her house came down on a tragic day and she lost her left leg.

She has pursued her passion for skiing after moving to the US.

She competed in a ski race in the US Paralympic Alpine National Championships in 2015 and now hopes to become Pakistan's first ski racer at the 2018 Paralympics in South Korea, Gulf News reported.

“I’m a person that likes going fast, doing everything fast. I just like speed,” Afsar said.

“It’s not common for women to be athletes [in Pakistan]. Now I’m doing a sport that I love. That might inspire people despite everything that’s holding them back.”

Afsar came into the limelight in a photo essay published in TIME magazine in 2007. The stark photograph of a girl in a red coat struck a chord with TIME readers and staffers.

One of the TIME editors flew Afsar to the US where she was fitted with a prosthetic leg. Afsar now attends Berkshire Academy in Massachusetts and is sponsored by the Loon-based New England Disabled Sports (NEDS).