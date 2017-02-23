Lahore-Barry’s came from behind to register thrilling 8-7½ victory against spirited Army/Momin Ghee in the third match of the Hamdan Holdings Aibak Polo Cup 2017 played here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Wednesday.

Five-star George Meyrick was phenomenal with his mallot and horse work as he contributed fabulous five goals in Barry’s triumph while Hamza Mawaz Khan struck two and Raja Samiullah hit one. From Army/Momin Ghee, Manuel Toccalino scored a quarter while Ahmed Zubir Butt added one.

The match was started with Army/Momin Ghee, having two and half goal advantage, struck a fine field goal through Manuel Toccalino to take 3½-0 lead. Both the teams then kept on attacking each other goals but failed to convert one. In the dying moments of the first chukker, Barry’s bounced back in great style and scored a brace through George Meyrick to reduce the deficit to 3½-2. Barry’s continued their dominance in the second chukker too and added two more goals in their total tally to take 4-3½ lead, which couldn’t remain so long as Army’s Toccalino struck a tremendous goal to provide his team 4½-4 lead.

The third chukker proved to be one-sided affair and saw total dominance of Army/Momin Ghee, who hammered a hat-trick – two goals were struck by Toccalino and one by Ahmed Zubair Butt - to take healthy 7½-4 lead and didn’t allow their opponents to stage a comeback.

It seemed now Army team would continue its dominance in the remaining match and finish the match as winners, but Barry’s team had other ideas, as they not only made a strong comeback but also managed to fire fabulous four goals and emerged as match winners. It was combined effort by Meyrick and Hamza Mawaz as both pumped in two goals each and landed their team home safely.

Howard George Smith and Timothy John Bwon supervised the match as field umpires while Raja Taimur Nadeem was match referee. Today (Thursday) is rest day.