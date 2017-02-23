DUBAI - All it took was a Twitter exchange between Pakistani cricketer Wahab Riaz and his wife Zaynab to pique interest from cricket fans.

With the PSL in full swing this season, Pakistani's are rooting for teams from their respective cities and like the rest of the country Zaynab too is cheering for her hometown team, the Lahore Qalandars. The match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United on Feb 20 had supporters of the former in high spirits after it won by one wicket and Wahab's wife couldn't help but tweet in support of her team.

"What a nail biting end! Congratulations @lahoreqalandars now #HBLPSL is wide open for the teams to grab opportunity for the finals!" she wrote.

However, her husband, the left-arm firebrand who's playing for Peshawar Zalmi, was of a different opinion.

Speaking to DawnNews, Wahab Riaz said of the duo's Twitter exchange: "It was nothing, it was just a normal conversation. I'm from Lahore but obviously I want Peshawar to win because I'm representing it.

"My wife is obviously a Peshawar supporter, think of it this way, I'm thinking of my team and she has the right to say what she wants and she said what she thinks is right and I did the same."

Before anyone questions their marriage he added, "My wife and I have a really good understanding, we take things in good humour and we're really good friends. And I found out later that people really enjoyed the exchange."