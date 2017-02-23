ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Air Force have clinched the three match friendly football series against Sri Lanka Air Force team being played at PAF Academy Risalpur.

The PAF won the three match series 2-0. The first match of the series was a goalless draw. However in the second match, the PAF defeated the visiting team 1-0. But it was in the third and last match of the series, in which the PAF team gave the visitors a real hammering by beating them 4-0 .

The prize distribution ceremony was held on Wednesday. Air Vice Marshal Imran Khalid, Air Officer Commanding PAF Academy Risalpur was the chief guest at the occasion. He awarded prizes to the players and gave away the winning trophy to the PAF team. PAF’s forward Sohail was the highest scorer whereas Sri Lankan striker Prabeth was adjudged the best player from his side.

The series will strengthen the already existing cordial relations between the two countries in general and Air Forces in particular. The first leg of the series was played in Sri Lanka last year, which was also won by the PAF football team.

Ranking Tenpin C’ship starts tomorrow

ISLAMABAD-Fourth PTBF Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship 2016/17 will start tomorrow (Friday) at Royal Rodale Club in DHA, Karachi. PTBF secretary Ijaz Ur Rehman said the event is organised by Sindh Tenpin Bowling Association under the auspices of the PTBF. More than 100 participants from across the country will contest in Masters, Open, Graded singles, Women’s singles, Novice/beginners, doubles and team event category. Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation’s playing rules and regulations will apply. It will also be one of the highest attended all Pakistan ranking tournaments. The PTBF will be awarding players with cash, trophies, medals, T-shirts, certificates and gift hampers up to Rs 300,000.