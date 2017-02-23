KARACHI - Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has saved provisionally suspended batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif from possible imprisonment over corruption allegations. The Islamabad United pair was provisionally suspended from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to allegations of fixing. They were subsequently sent back to Pakistan from the United Arab Emirates. Addressing the media, Akhtar said that the method with which the board conducted the investigation has saved the batsmen from imprisonment. “PCB has saved both players [Sharjeel and Latif] from imprisonment,” he said, adding that the duo should be thankful to the board. “PSL fixing case should be resolved as per the law and should be investigated thoroughly [for future as well],” he added.