DUBAI - Pakistan Super League organisers have delayed the second players’ draft until March 4, by which time they will know the identity of the two finalists, the league coordinator has said.

Last week, the PSL had announced a second draft of players after ascertaining which players were willing to go to Lahore for March 5 final. The overseas players’ draft, which was initially scheduled to take place on February 22, has been deferred. Instead of the so-called ‘redraft’, the two teams which qualify for the PSL final in Lahore will name their foreign players (who are willing to travel to Pakistan for the final) on March 4.

The Pakistan Cricket Board and the PSL officials are adamant that the final will only be held in Lahore despite a series of bomb blasts in Pakistan, killing over 120 people in the last one week.

One blast in Lahore killed 14 people and left over 100 injured, threatening the conduct of the final. The Federation of International Cricketers Association (FICA) had also warned foreign players about the heightened security risk in Lahore.

Faisal Mirza, the coordinator, said in a tweet that the draft proposed for Wednesday had been postponed. “Lots of people asking re Draft tomorrow,” said Mirza. “No event as such. Teams will nominate standby players from private list, selections later-if needed.”

The PCB had given a list of 54 foreign players, with only one currently featuring in the ongoing league, who were available for the Lahore final. The two finalists will have the choice to select foreign players from that list.

All five franchises on Tuesday agreed to play the final in Lahore. The final decision on whether to go ahead with the title clash in Lahore rests with Punjab’s provincial government, despite the federal government and Pakistan Army assuring full support.

After every team has put forward some names of foreign players as possible replacements from the list, a central pool will be created comprising the possible replacements. The two teams which qualify for the final will then select their replacements from the central pool, if needed.

According to a source privy to the matter, there will also be the option for a foreign player, whose team fails to qualify for the final, to be drafted to one of the two teams which qualify for the final.

There will also be overlaps in instances where more than one team nominates the same replacement. In such a case, the replacement will be redirected to the central pool from which the two finalist teams will eventually nominate their replacement.

So far, all the teams and the existing foreign players and local players alike are focused on making it to the playoffs. Those foreign players who were interviewed so far by this correspondent on whether they will be travelling to Lahore have reiterated the same: their goal, first and foremost, is to reach the playoffs and then the final. The decision to travel to Lahore, they said, will be made once their team qualifies for the final in Lahore, scheduled to be held on March 5.