KARACHI - Opening batsman Sharjeel Khan on Wednesday denied he is guilty of any wrongdoing in relation to allegations of spot-fixing during the PSL 2017.

Sharjeel, who was in Karachi earlier today, said he has not done anything wrong. “I have not done anything wrong. Everything will get clear soon,” he said when approached by journalists.

"The truth will come out soon," he said

When asked to elaborate, the suspended Islamabad United player said he has been forbidden by the Pakistan Cricket Board to speak to the media.

Sharjeel, along with Islamabad United teammate Khalid Latif, was provisionally suspended by the PCB during the opening week of the ongoing PSL following an initial inquiry into an alleged attempt by an international syndicate to corrupt Pakistan’s T20 tournament.

Both the players were formally charged by the PCB over alleged spot-fixing under its anti-corruption code last Friday. They were also presented with evidence of spot-fixing, PCB lawyer said.

Sharjeel and Khalid Latif both deny the match fixing charges but admit to meeting the alleged fixer on the recommendation of a former Pakistani Test player. They are expected to admit to negligence on their part for not informing PCB regarding the man's offer.

The suspended players are further expected to hand in their written replies to PCB's charge-sheet within the next week. According to PCB officials privy to the matter, even if any fixing charges are not proven against the suspended players, they are expected to receive a ban minimum ban of one year for the breach of PCB's Anti-Corruption Code.