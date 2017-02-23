LONDON:-England opener Haseeb Hameed has withdrawn from Marylebone Cricket Club's XI for the Champion County match against Middlesex next month to have sinus surgery, it was announced Wednesday. Hameed, 20, has been replaced by Yorkshire's Alex Lees in the MCC squad for the day/night match in Abu Dhabi from March 26-29. Lancashire rising star Hameed's brief career has been marked by injury problems. After impressing as a 19-year-old on England's tour of India late last year, Hameed missed the final two Tests after suffering a broken finger.