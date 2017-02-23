ISLAMABAD-Bahria Town Director Projects and Chairperson 4th Bahria Town International $15,000 Women Squash Championship Organising Committee Sitwat Babar Wednesday termed Players Squash Association decision to stop international players from participating in Pakistani events as highly unjust and unfortunate.

Talking to the Nation, Sitwat said all the arrangements to hold fourth edition of the event in grand style were completed and there was excitement among the staff, local and international players as 20 top foreign players from Australia, France, India, Iran, Colombia, Egypt, Malaysia, Hong Kong, South Africa and America had entered their names. “Australian player Catalina Palaez, who had entered for the very first time, was full of excitement. She also had expressed desire to arrive earlier as she had heard so much about the Bahria Town’s previous tournaments. But all of a sudden without any solid reason, the PSA imposed ban on international players playing PSA events in Pakistan.”

Sitwat said they were highly dejected and disappointed with the announcement as all the arrangements were finalized and it was resounding response from local girls as well, who had entered in heavy numbers and qualifying round was set to start from March 28 and the final was set for April 2. “I am confident, the PSA will reconsider their decision as squash is played under highly conducive environment and Bahria Town has excellent security staff. We are ready to provide red box security to all the players while Pakistan Air Force is always right behind us and Pakistan had successfully conducted four PSA events last year while 3rd Bahria Town International $15,000 Squash Tournament had pulled some of the top females from the globe. We were expecting PSA to allocate more high-price tournaments to Pakistan. But rather than appreciating, the PSA has played spoilsports by banning Pakistan from hosting international events.”

Sitwat said such negativity will hurt youngsters a great deal. “I am sure PSA will soon send their representative to Pakistan to check the actual situation and the ban will be lifted very soon.” She also said they would hold the event only when PSA would lift the ban.

While sharing his views PSF Honorary Secretary Group Captain Amir Nawaz said the federation was in constant contact with the PSA and Jahangir Khan is also in touch with top PSA management and three PSA executive board meetings had been also held in this regard. He said if PSA feels other cities are not safe for conducting international events we are ready to host events at Islamabad but completely banning PSA events in Pakistan is unacceptable and it doesn’t make any sense. “We had proved by hosting international events for the last three years that Pakistan is completely safe and players had shown full faith in our security, accommodation, meal and they were all praise for Pakistan.” He said Islamabad has also been declared as the safest city in South Asia and recently Davis Cup tie was held in Islamabad. So, the PSA ban without any solid reason is beyond understanding.