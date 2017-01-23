SYDNEY - Australia secured the one-day series against Pakistan with a commanding 86-run win at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, taking a 3-1 lead in the five match series.

Set an imposing 354 to win, Pakistan were never really in the hunt. After Australia made 353 for six on the back of a David Warner century that was aided by appalling fielding from the tourists, Pakistan replied with 267 from 43.5 overs. Opener Sharjeel Khan whacked out 74 from just 47 balls, but once he fell to recalled leg-spinner Adam Zampa Pakistan's fate was all but sealed. Warner backed his form with the bat by doing what the Pakistanis couldn't and hanging onto two excellent catches.

After Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss, the home side took advantage of a placid wicket and the hapless Pakistan fielding. Warner led the way but Pakistan did not help themselves, conceding a number of overthrows and dropped catches at crucial times. He made 130, finishing with 11 fours and two sixes. The left-hander was dropped on 113 when Hasan Ali grassed a simple chance at mid-off from spinner Imad Wasim. Smith scored 49 off 48 balls but was let off when he had made just 10 when Sharjeel made a lazy one-handed attempt at gully from Junaid Khan's bowling.

Sharjeel also dropped Travis Head when he was on 28, again to the chagrin of the luckless Junaid. Head went on to make 58 off 36 balls. And Hasan put down a difficult chance off Glenn Maxwell when he was on eight and the Australian went on to score 78. Despite his two dropped catches Hasan at least redeemed himself by taking five for 52, easily the best of the Pakistan bowlers.

Warner and Smith put on 120 for the second wicket to put Australia in a commanding position before Hasan removed both in the space of three balls to give the tourists some renewed hope. However, Head and Maxwell then cut loose to add 100 for the fourth wicket in just 64 balls. Maxwell faced just 44 balls, hitting 10 fours and a six.

Pakistan recalled captain Azhar Ali after a hamstring injury at the expense of Asad Shafiq, while Australia recalled Mitchell Starc and spinner Zampa for James Faulkner and Billy Stanlake. Zampa, controversially overlooked for the upcoming India tour, took his opportunity with 3-55 from his 10 overs.

Scoreboard

AUSTRALIA:

U Khawaja c Rizwan b Hasan 30

D Warner c Rizwan b Hasan 130

S Smith lbw Hasan 49

T Head c Shoaib b Amir 51

G Maxwell c Sharjeel b Hasan 78

M Wade c Imad b Hasan 5

M Starc not out 0

EXTRAS: (lb8, w2) 10

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 353

FOW: 1-92, 2-212, 3-213, 4-313, 5-339, 6-353.

BOWLING: Hafeez 9-0-54-0, Amir, 10-0-75-1 Junaid 10-0-82-0 (1nb), Hasan 10-1-52-5 (1nb), Imad 9-0-69-0, Shoaib 2-0-13-0.

PAKISTAN:

Azhar Ali c Smith b Hazlewood 7

Sharjeel Khan c Warner b Zampa 74

Babar Azam c Hazlewood b Head 31

M Hafeez c sub b Zampa 40

Shoaib Malik c Warner b Head 47

Umar Akmal c Cummins b Starc 11

M Rizwan lbw Zampa 10

Imad Wasim c Wade b Hazlewood 25

M Amir c Wade b Cummins 5

Hasan Ali not out 8

Junaid Khan b Hazlewood 0

EXTRAS: (lb5, w4) 9

TOTAL: (all out, 43.5 overs) 267

FOW: 1-15, 2-88, 3-119, 4-183, 5-215, 6-218, 7-245, 8-252, 9-267, 10-267.

BOWLING: Starc 7-0-42-1 (3w), Hazlewood 8.5-0-54-3, Cummins 8-0-45-1, Head 10-0-66-2, Zampa 10-0-55-3.

TOSS: Australia

UMPIRES: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) and Mick Martell (AUS)

THIRD UMPIRE: Chettithody Shamshuddin (IND)

MATCH REFEREE: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

FIELDING MISHAPS



THE SHARJEEL DROPS

Of the four reasonably catchable chances put down by Pakistan in this match, Sharjeel Khan spilled two. In the 24th over, Steven Smith chopped down on one wide of off stump off Junaid Khan and Sharjeel, at backward point, moved casually to his right and failed to take the ball cleanly. Then, in the 44th over, he was at long-on when he dropped another off Junaid, this time giving Travis Head a reprieve. Smith added 39 after his life and Head added 23 after his; Sharjeel might have smashed an entertaining 74 off 47 balls in Pakistan's chase, but allowing for the runs he gave up to Smith and Head, you could argue that his net score was 12.



THE HASAN DROPS

The other two (we will discount a very tough diving chance to Azhar Ali, and a searing return chance to Junaid) were dropped by Hasan Ali, both off the bowling of Imad Wasim. In the 33rd over, Hasan was at mid-on when he put down a straightforward chance off David Warner, and in the 39th over he should have got rid of Glenn Maxwell, who had top-edged a sweep to short fine leg. Warner added only 17 after his let-off, but Maxwell plundered a further 70. The mistakes took some of the gloss of Hasan's maiden five-wicket haul. His fifth and final wicket came with the last ball of the 50th over, when Maxwell finally skied a catch that was taken. The catcher? Sharjeel Khan.