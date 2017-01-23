DUBAI: New Zealand has overtaken Pakistan to go up to fifth position in the MRF Tyres International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Rankings after completing a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in their two-match series which culminated in Christchurch today.

New Zealand, which had won the first Test in Wellington by seven wickets, has gained two points to move up to 98 points. It is now one point ahead of sixth-placed Pakistan and three behind England in the rankings lead by India with 120 points.

Australia is currently placed second with 109 points while South Africa is third with 107 points.

Bangladesh, which started the series at 65 points, has slipped to 62 points to complete a forgettable tour of New Zealand. It lost all three One-Day Internationals, all three Twenty20 Internationals as well as a limited overs tour game against a New Zealand XI on this tour.

MRF Tyres ICC Test Team Rankings (as today, after the New Zealand v Bangladesh series)

Rank Team Points

1 India 120

2 Australia 109

3 South Africa 107

4 England 101

5 New Zealand 98 (+2)

6 Pakistan 97

7 Sri Lanka 96

8 West Indies 69

9 Bangladesh 62 (-3)

10 Zimbabwe 05