LAHORE: A replacement draft for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2017 edition was held today at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after some of the players picked in the original draft dropped out of the competition due to injuries, unavailability, international commitments or bans, the Pakistan Cricket Board said in a press release.

Team managements of four out of the five franchises were present at the draft where the picks were made after consent of all participants. Karachi Kings have their original quota of foreign players intact hence the franchise management wasn’t present at the replacement draft. Kings have given their consent to the picks made by the other franchises.

Islamabad United have decided to retain their West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell in their team though Russell awaits clearance after his doping case hearing, a verdict on his hearing is expected to arrive within the next fortnight. If banned, IU will be given the option to immediately replace Russell.

Lahore Qalandars had to make three changes to their squad, as have Peshawar Zalmi, who have withheld one pick to be made within the next 24-hours.

Last year’s runner-up Quetta Gladiators have made four changes while Islamabad United and Karachi Kings have their original picks in place. The latter picks from Peshawar Zalmi will only be activated and eligible to play once the number of foreign players in the team goes under the minimum quota allowed by the HBL PSL, which is five. This would happen only after the Bangladesh players leave for their international team commitments.

Players list:

Lahore Qalandars

1. England’s Jason Roy in place of West Indian Dwayne Bravo

2. Australian Chris Green in place of Australian Shaun Tait

3. New Zealand’ James Franklin in place of New Zealand’s Anton Devcich

Peshawar Zalmi

1. West Indian Marlon Samuels replaces England’s Alex Hales

2. West Indian Andre Fletcher replaces Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad

3. Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan replaces Bangladesh’s Shakib-Al-Hasan

Quetta Gladiators

1. England’s Moeen Ali replaces West Indian Carlos Brathwaite

2. New Zealand’s Nathan McCullum replaces England’s David Willey

3. Sri Lankan Thisara Perera replaces West Indian Rovman Powell

4. South African Rilee Rossouw replaces Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi