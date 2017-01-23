KARACHI-Former national champion Shabbir Lashkarwala clinched the 1st Abdul Sattar Edhi All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 platinum category title here at the jam-packed Arena Karsaz on Sunday.

Khawaja Group of Industries chairman Kh Munir Ahmed Soharwardi graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest, while Sardar Abbas Saldera, Virtual Axis CEO Kh Ahmed Mustaqeem, Khawaja Group of Industries Director Kh Fawad Ahmed, OGDCL Sports Board vice president Ch Ajmal Sabir along with other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Former national champion Shabbir was enjoying complete authority right from the very first game of the best-of-two-game final, as he scored total 396 pins to earn first position and was awarded trophy and cash prize of Rs 30,000. It was three-way battle for the second, third and fourth places, as the competition was too close, but Mushtaq Ahmed prevailed at the end to grab the second spot with total 366 pins, and he was given Rs 20,000 cash and trophy. Sajid Shah finished third with total 366 pins and received Rs 10,000 cash and trophy. The fourth place went to Aqeel, who earned Rs 5000 cash and trophy, while fifth-placed Usman Ghani and 6th-placed Ahmed Shekhani won Rs 2000 cash. The first 8 bowlers also received Rs 2000 each.

Pakistan No 2 bowler Ali Surya grabbed gold category singles title after scoring total 406 pins and got trophy and Rs 20,000 cash. Waqas Ali bagged second spot with 390 pins and received Rs 10,000 cash and runner-up trophy. Jawad Usman earned third place with total 381 pins to get Rs 6000 cash and trophy, while first eight-placed bowlers were also awarded cash prizes.

Tariq Pervaiz won the silver category singles title after scoring total 400 pins and was awarded Rs 10,000 cash and trophy. Fawaz Mani grabbed second place with total 328 pins to attain Rs 7000 cash and runner-up trophy, Gulzar took third place with total of 323 pins to receive Rs 5000 cash and trophy, while top 8 position holders also got cash awards in this category.

In the trios final, Ahmed Shekhani, Ali Raza and Zia Rasool took the title by scoring 223, 170 and 186 pins each with a total of 529 pins to get Rs 22,000 cash and trophies. Janet Sheikh, Osama and Jawad won the second position with total 513 pins to earn Rs 18,000 cash and runner-up trophies. Farhan Maniya, M Mateen and Umair secured third place with total 495 pins to earn Rs 12,000 cash and trophies, while Shabbir, Adeel and Tariq also received Rs 8000 cash for finishing fifth.

Arshad, Ali Surya, Syed M Hussain and Faizan grabbed 4-member team title with total 684 pins to earn Rs 32,000 cash and trophies while Aqeel, Usman Ghani, Romio and Hanif were second with total 657 pins an average of 164.25. Faheem, Jawad, Waseem and Anas Asif took third place with total 636 pins to win Rs 12,000 cash and trophies, while fourth-placed Daniyal Shah, Haroon, Khawaja Ahmed Mustaqeem and Abdul Hye got Rs 8000 cash.

Asif Ali and Naveed Iqbal grabbed doubles title after scoring total 755 pins and received Rs 20,000 cash and trophies. Usman Ghani and KS Romeo secured second spot with total 674 pins to get Rs 10,000 cash and trophies and Sohail and M Abid were third and earned Rs 5000 cash and trophies while top 6 pairs also got cash prizes of Rs 3000 each.

More than Rs 500,000 cash prizes along with trophies were distributed among the position holders. One-minute silence was also observed to pay respect to Abdul Sattar Edhi. Chief guest Khawaja Munir Ahmed Soharwardi said: “I am very glad to see such a huge talent featuring in the successful event. The time is high when more and more bowling alleys must be constructed for the youth. I promise 16-lane international standard bowling alley in Karachi will be established soon, where the players will be given special incentives,” he concluded.

Chief guest Khawaja Munir Ahmed Soharwardi and Ajmal Sabir in a group photo with the winners of All-Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Championship.