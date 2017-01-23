Prayad wins in Singapore after Open

SINGAPORE – Veteran Thai golfer Prayad Marksaeng won the Singapore Open by a single stroke on Sunday after the tournament favourite Adam Scott blew his chances of a fourth title by hitting two balls into the water. Prayad shot a final round of four-under-par 67 to finish at nine-under 275 and capture his 20th title since turning professional in 1991, earning himself a place in this year's British Open. Four players finished tied for second after a thrilling final day where six players had a share of the lead. Phachara, Kruger and Song also secured berths in the British Open but Pagunsan missed out because only four places in total were available and he has the lowest ranking of the runners-up. Kruger leapfrogged him for the last spot when he eagled the final hole.–AFP

Porte claims Tour Down Under

ADELAIDE - Australia's Richie Porte won his first Tour Down Under after finishing safely in the peloton on the final 90-kilometre stage through the streets of Adelaide on Sunday. Porte, who seized the ochre leader's jersey after the third stage, led the race from that point on and virtually assured himself of the title when he won his second stage on Saturday. The Tasmanian took a lead of 48 seconds over Colombia's Esteban Chaves into the final stage and his BMC Racing team controlled the peloton throughout, ensuring there was no chance of a breakaway spoiling Porte's party. The stage, 20 laps of an Adelaide street circuit, was won by Australia's Caleb Ewan in a mass sprint, with world champion Peter Sagan of Slovakia finishing second and Slovenia's Marko Kump third.–AFP

Punjab players dominate in snooker event

KARACHI – Eight more matches were decided in the Jubilee Insurance 9th Junior National U-21 Snooker Championship 2017 at Pakistan Sports Complex Snooker Hall on Sunday. Seven out 8 matches were won by Punjab players, which shows snooker is fast gaining strength in the province. In the first match of the day, Naseem Akhtar Punjab defeated M Rafiq KP 3-0, 63-37, 59-17 and 58-50 while Fahad Ghaffar Islamabad beat M Subhan Balochistan 3-0, 49-14, 83-15 and 52-26 and Saud Khan Punjab beat Sohaib Usman Islamabad 3-0, 46-42, 80-49 and 64-57. In other matches, Usman Ahmed Punjab beat Usman Khurshid KP 3-0, Haris Tahir Punjab beat M Azam KP 3-0, Umer Farooq Punjab beat M Aftab Baluchistan 3-1, Moez Riaz Punjab beat Shaikh Ahmed KP 3-0, Raees Ali Punjab beat Rabish Perwaiz Baluchistan 3-0.–Staff Reporter

National Jr Squash enters semis stage

KARACHI - The quarterfinals of 6th Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship 2017 were played at Rehana Nazar Squash Complex Rashidabad District Tandoallahyar on Sunday. In the boys U-19, Nasir Khan beat Sikandar Khan 3-0, Safiullah recorded 3-2 upset win against Abdul Qadir, Haris Iqbal beat Qamarul Islam 3-0, Zeeshan Gul beat Furqan Ahmed 3-0, Talha Alam beat Shahzad Ali 3-1, Uzair Shaukat beat Saqib Iqbal 3-1, Naveed Rehman beat Anees 3-0 and Uzair Rasheed beat Suleman Shah 3-0. In boys’ U-15, Farhan Hashmi, Hammad, Asadullah Khan and Khushal Khan won their respective matches. In boys’ U-13, Tayyab Rauf, Ashab Irfan, Ammad and Waleed Khalil finished as triumphant. In girls U-19, Madina Zafar, Amina Shahbaz, Komal, Noorul Huda won their matches respective matches.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Winners of 3rd Alam-al-Khayal Junior National Tennis Championship pose with chief guest Nudrat Majeed and PLTA secretary Rashid Malik.