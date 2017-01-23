5 Number of ODI centuries by David Warner this season - equals the most by an Australian batsman in any season. Matthew Hayden scored five hundreds in 25 ODIs in 2006-07.

90 Number of ODI innings taken by Warner to hit 12 centuries - the third least by any batsman after Hashim Amla and Virat Kohli. Amla took 81 innings while Kohli took 83.

5 Number of hundreds by Warner in his last ten ODI innings. He has scored 783 runs at an average of 78.30 in this span. There have only been six other 10-innings streaks in ODIs that have yielded more runs; Warner himself had a ten-innings sequence ending with his last innings of 2016 in which he made 839 runs at 83.90.

6 Number of hundreds in international matches by Warner at SCG - the second-most by any batsman, behind Ricky Ponting's eight. Greg Chappell and Hayden had five hundreds at the venue. While Warner has played only 24 innings at the SCG, Ponting, Chappell and Hayden played 69, 47 and 38 innings respectively. All of Warner's hundreds, however, have come only since 2015, in his last 11 innings at this venue. He has made 819 runs in these 11 innings at an average of 81.90.

82 Runs conceded by Junaid Khan - the most by any Pakistan bowler in ODIs in Australia and the most Junaid has conceded in any ODI. Mohammad Amir too produced his most expensive figures in ODIs. The 75 runs he conceded in this match are the fifth-highest by a Pakistan bowler in Australia. Pakistan fast bowlers conceded runs at an economy of 6.95 in this match - which was their second-worst in an ODI in Australia.

337/7 Australia's previous-highest total against Pakistan in ODIs - at the same venue in 1999-00. This is the eighth time any team has made 350-plus in ODI's against Pakistan. This was Australia's sixth score of 350 or more in ODIs at home. Four of them have come at the SCG.

3 Number of instances when a bowler has taken a five-wicket haul in ODIs against the hosts at the SCG before Hasan Ali. The last time time it happened was in 1993, when Curtly Ambrose took 5 for 32. Michael Holding and Richard Hadlee are the other two bowlers to achieve this feat. Ali's 5 for 52 in this match is his best figures and the first time he has taken a five-for in List-A matches.

177.27 Glenn Maxwell's strike-rate in his innings of 78 - the seventh time he has made 50 or more runs in an ODI innings at a strike of 150-plus. Five of these innings have come at a strike-rate of 175-plus.