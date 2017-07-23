SYDNEY - Australian Peter Doohan, who famously upset Boris Becker at Wimbledon, has died at the age of 56, Tennis Australia said Saturday. Doohan, dubbed the 'Becker Wrecker' after defeating two-time defending champion Becker at Wimbledon in 1987, passed away from motor neurone disease diagnosed just nine weeks ago. Doohan reached a career-high world ranking of 43 and won five titles. He was unbeaten in Davis Cup representation and won the South Australian Open singles title and reached No.15 in doubles. After retirement, Peter coached in United States where he was all-American and a NCAA champion. He returned to live in Australia in 2009." Becker paid tribute to Doohan on social media. "The tennis fraternity lost a great guy and wonderful player. RIP mate! You were the better player."