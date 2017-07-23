MONACO - Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt insists he is on the right path as he targets the defence of his 100m crown at next month's world championships in London. In his swansong season, the 30-year-old has struggled to light up the track.

In his outings over the blue riband event so far this season, Bolt had clocked 10.03sec in Kingston and 10.06 in Ostrava against relatively weak opposition before finally dipping under the 10sec barrier at Friday's Diamond League meet in Monaco.

A season's best of 9.95 seconds to win at a packed out 17,000-capacity Stade Louis II was just the tonic, the towering Jamaican said of his second appearance in Europe in his farewell season. "I'm going in the right direction, although there is still a lot of work to do," he said after running a time that now moves him up to joint seventh on a 2017 world list headed by Christian Coleman of the United States with 9.82. "Running sub-10 is always good. It was an exciting race, there was lots of energy." As in Ostrava, Bolt suffered a sluggish start before opening up and easing through the line ahead of American Isiah Young by 0.03sec. Bolt, winner of eight Olympic and 11 world gold medals, will bring down the curtain on his glittering career at August's world championships in London.

And he acknowledged that his final season on the track was an emotional one. "I am always here for the fans, and of course I will miss the vibe around the track," he said. "There are mixed emotions always - happy for my career, sad that it is ending."

When asked what his plans were after the world championships, Bolt was unwilling to disclose too many details. "I'm planning to chill with my family after London," he said. "And my plan after this season? I'm not sure." Bolt said he was touched by the efforts meet organisers had gone to to make his farewell appearances special.

Monaco's Prince Albert II presented the Jamaican with a giant golden figure of Hercules after video clips of his medal-winning career were shown on the stadium's big screens following his victory.

That came after Bolt had delighted hordes of screaming fans by joining in a synchronised cheerleading dance, which ended with his trademark pose. One of Bolt's main rivals for the 100m crown in London will likely be Canada's Andre de Grasse.

But De Grasse only raced the 4x100m relay in Monaco -- his Canadian team failing to complete the lap -- and was moved to play down ideas that Bolt had asked organisers that he not race the 100m. "I can state that stories about me competing here in the 100m are just rumours. It was never in our plans," De Grasse insisted.

Bolt’s self-proclaimed successor Wayde van Niekerk also shared the limelight at Friday's Diamond League meet. Van Niekerk was made to work in the 400m, fighting off a late surge from Botswanan rival Isaac Makwala. The world and Olympic champion, also the world record holder in the event, hared off down the back stretch in lane five and looked dead set for another straightforward victory.

But Makwala, in the lane outside, battled back around the final bend into the home strait. Van Niekerk, however, dug deep and surged home in a meeting record of 43.73sec, Makwala setting a personal best of 43.84 in second. "It was a great performance," said the South African. "I'm feeling positive about it. My body feels to be in great shape and this win from behind gives me confidence. We still are not peaking, we trained hard last week and all should be okay for London and my double (200, 400m). I'm ready for the big plan!"

Van Niekerk's teammate Caster Semenya put in another fine performance in the women's 800m, timing a personal, meet and Diamond League record of 1:55.27 in a race where four national records were set. Semenya, the current Olympic champion and a two-time world gold medallist, turned the screws in the final 50m to beat out Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba by 0.20sec, with American Ajee Wilson rounding out the podium.

Kenyan Emmanuel Korir, on his professional debut, set another season's leading best in the men's 800m, scorching around in temperatures of 26 degrees Celsius (79F) in 1:43.10. That best was matched by female teammate Hellen Obiri, who set a season's leading time of 8:23.14 in the 3000m as a startling eight of the top 11 racers set personal bests on the fast Monaco track.

Kenya's reigning world silver medallist Elijah Manangoi surprised the field to win the men's 1500m, out-sprinting Timothy Cheruiyot to win in a season's fastest of 3:28.80. Triple 1500m world champion Asbel Kiprop finished more than 6sec off the pace in 11th position.

Rio 3000m steeplechase gold medallist Conseslus Kipruto was a late withdrawal, however, saying he did not want to risk anything before London. US women continued their domination of the 100m hurdles, world record holder Kendra Harrison (12.51sec) leading home Sharika Nelvis, with Australia's 2012 Olympic gold medallist Sally Pearson in fourth.