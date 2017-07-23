ISLAMABAD - Olympian Samiullah declared Saturday he was not ready to work with present Pakistan Hockey Federation management in any capacity as he felt they were total failure and a disaster to hockey.

Samiullah, dubbed as flying horse, said for the past two good years PHF president Brig Khalid Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Senior completely failed to show direction as they lacked vision to stop the downslide of the green shirts. “They never ever chalked out any comprehensive plan, never worked on grassroots level. They should have start work on U-16, U-18 and U-21 but they never bothered to pay heed to suggestions made by Olympians, who don’t have any personal ambitions but only want to see Pakistan hockey back to its old glory days. Now they have appointed a new setup once again and I think we must give the new setup some time to settle down.”

He said the federation’s claim of qualifying for 2018 Hockey World Cup was not a ground reality and Pakistan can only qualify if India win the Asia Cup and Australia and Argentina win the World Hockey Leagues. “The best realistic chance of green shirts to qualify for the next year’s World Cup in India is winning the Asia Cup in Dhaka, Bangladesh in December this year. Pakistan must qualify for the World Cup with full dignity and gaining number 1 hockey team status in Asia at least. Anything below this is not acceptable to Olympians and off course masses will also not accept second or third best result in Asia.”

Samiullah said he was not interested in accepting chief selector or manger role and would consider to join only if would have been ever given some of administrative role. “I would have considered that but at this age I can’t accept such roles, which I can’t perform. I always believe in giving more than 100 percent during my playing days and I would continue to help hockey in the best possible fashion. I will welcome all the positive steps of the federation but will never hesitate to point out flaws, mistakes and as Olympian it is our right to take pain and make sure hockey must gain same respect and players must be given central contracts. The federation must arrange jobs and provide them with every possible facility.”

He opined that federation should invite goalkeeper Imran Butt and other stars who still have hockey left in them. “I don’t feel anything wrong in it as if they are performing in international leagues they could be more than handy for the national team as well and presently Pakistan hockey need them. I feel nothing wrong in recalling them back for one tournament. If they perform well in Asia Cup, they should be given more opportunities and if they fail they could be replaced. The young guns failed to handle the pressure in the World Hockey League in England and Pakistan conceded more than two dozen goals and failed to score even in double figures. The situation is alarming and rather than celebrating and making false claims regarding qualifying for World Cup, the federation should have sacked entire management. Now Farhat Khan, Hassan Sardar, Shafqat and Mudassar have to work very hard to revive the fortunes of the national team till December and help Pakistan team to win the Asia Cup.

He said winning Asia Cup would be difficult task but not impossible as Pakistan have players, who can deliver and only needed was to boost their confidence and a quality coach and inspirational management can lift the morals of the players in a little time. “I may agree or not with new setup, as it is long debate, but I feel they should be given some time to make impact. My sincere prayers are with new office-bearers and I hope they will take Pakistan hockey back to old glory days heights in matter of time,” Samiullah concluded.