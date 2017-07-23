ISLAMABAD - Israr Ahmed became the crowned champion of the 7th Parco Roshan Khan Open Squash Championship 2017 as he thrashed Syed Ali Mujtaba Bokhari in straight games in the final played at RKJK Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Karachi Saturday.

It was a one-sided affair as Ali had no answers to the speed, agility and sensational drop shots of Israr, who was all over Ali and never ever allowed him to even come close to what he had shown in the event till the final.

Israr started the first game on a whirlwind fashion and started to push Ali to all corners of the court. Israr was simply toying with Ali, who soon started looking tired in the very first game and after some superb display of squash Israr took the game 11-4 in just 6 minutes.

Ali showed some fighting abilities in the second game and matched fire with fire, but some series of childish errors, Ali simply gifted the second game 9-11 to Israr in 10 minutes. After playing so well in the second game, Ali was completely exhausted and was hardly moving in the court, but to his credit he decided to finish the match and played the third game without moving much. Israr won the game 11-2 in just 4 minutes to wrap up the final in 20 minutes.

PARCO Managing Director Tariq was the chief guest on the concluding ceremony. Pakistan Squash Federation senior vice president Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, former world squash champion Jahangir Khan and others were also present on the occasion.