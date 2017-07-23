GSTAAD - Estonian Anett Kontaveit thrashed Tereza Martincova on Saturday to set up a final against Kiki Bertens in the WTA clay-court tournament at Gstaad. Dutchwoman Bertens eased through the first set against Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-1, before the Spaniard retired with an injury. The world number 32 Kontaveit saw off Czech Martincova 6-4, 6-1 in the second semi-final to reach her third WTA Tour final of the season, having won her maiden title on the grass in s-Hertogenbosch last month.