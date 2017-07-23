ORLANDO - Christian Eriksen is adamant Tottenham Hotspur's lack of action in transfer market will not hamper manager Mauricio Pochettino's push for the Premier League title. While Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all spent vast amounts in the last few weeks, Tottenham have brought in no fresh faces to boost a squad who've gone close to landing the championship for the past two campaigns. Indeed, the North London side have been left weaker with England full-back Kyle Walker signing for City coach Pep Guardiola last week in a £50 million deal while Eric Dier, the English international, continues to be courted by Manchester United. "I don't think you need to spend to win anything," said former Ajax midfielder. "It's just a matter of how you see a team, how the players are.”