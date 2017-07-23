SAO PAULO - The son of Brazilian football legend Pele will return to prison after his appeal against a 13-year sentence for laundering drug-trafficking money was rejected, local authorities said Saturday. Edson "Edinho" Cholbi do Nascimento, 46, turned himself into a police station in Sao Paulo on Friday afternoon. The source added that Edinho was in a police cell awaiting transfer to a state prison. One of seven children of three-time World Cup winner Pele, Edinho was found guilty of money laundering in 2014, although he had his original 33-year sentence cut in February this year. But on Thursday, the Sao Paulo court of justice unanimously rejected an appeal against the conviction filed by his lawyer. The lawyer responded by saying that he would take the case to the Supreme Court.