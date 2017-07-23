LOS ANGELES - Gerina Piller, chasing her first LPGA title, fired a second-round 68 on Friday to maintain a one-shot lead after two rounds of the Marathon Classic in Ohio. Piller had four birdies and a bogey in her three-under effort and her 11-under total of 131 put her one stroke in front of South Korean Kim In-Kyung, Taiwan's Chen Pei-Yun and Americans Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda. Piller, who seized the tournament lead with an eight-under 63 on Thursday, teed off on 10 and opened with six pars before a birdie at 16. She followed her lone bogey of the day at the par-three second with three straight birdies. "I felt like I played great," Piller said. "I missed some birdie opportunities, but I made some longer putts today. Ball striking feels great. Putting feels great.”