Former Pakistani fast bowler Waqar Younis stated that he will chose to be Wasim Akram, if given second opportunity.

"90s" The Golden era of Pak????????????????Cricket..If I get another opportunity 2 choose who I want 2 be,,I'll say @wasimakramlive #TrueLegend #Respect https://t.co/3J4HGDWzbV — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) July 22, 2017





In a twitter conversation with iconic Pakistani left arm pacer Wasim Akram, Younis shared the memories of famous Lord’s Test match of 1992, in which both pacers took Pakistani team across victory line.

Down the memory lane #Lords 1992.."My favourite Test match".Me &The Legend @wasimakramlive won it with the Bat #SweetMemories pic.twitter.com/tl9heIvJyi — waqar younis (@waqyounis99) July 21, 2017





Both scored 40 runs in 9th wicket crucial partnership against England.

Waqar called it his favourite test match and mentioned ‘90s was golden era’ of Pakistani cricket.

In reply Wasim recalled the 90s time when both were fast, fearless and furious.

Those were the days Raqa @waqyounis99 We were fast, furious and fearless. https://t.co/UyPCUDFJIK — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 22, 2017



