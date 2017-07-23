Former Pakistani fast bowler Waqar Younis stated that he will chose to be Wasim Akram, if given second opportunity. 


In a twitter conversation with iconic Pakistani left arm pacer Wasim Akram, Younis shared the memories of famous Lord’s Test match of 1992, in which both pacers took Pakistani team across victory line.


Both scored 40 runs in 9th wicket crucial partnership against England.

Waqar called it his favourite test match and mentioned ‘90s was golden era’ of Pakistani cricket.

In reply Wasim recalled the 90s time when both were fast, fearless and furious.


 