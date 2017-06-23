SOUTHAMPTON - England paceman Stuart Broad suffered an injury scare ahead of the four-Test series against South Africa when he left the field with a heel problem after bowling just one over for his county Nottinghamshire against Leicestershire on Wednesday. The Telegraph reported the 30-year-old had a scan which did not detect any major problem but he is expected to miss next week's county championship match ahead of the first Test against South Africa at Lord's from July 6. "Stuart had a bit of pain in his heel, he's had it for a while," Nottinghamshire coach Peter Moores said.