LAHORE - ‘Football 4 Friendship’ (F4F) Pakistan delegation headed by Fahad Khan met with Editor The Nation Salim Bokhari here at Nawa-i-Waqt Group office on Thursday.

The Pakistan delegation comprises national operator Fahad Khan, football ambassador Yousaf Moazzam and young football journalist Ubaidullah Qaiser, who will act as press attaché to the young football ambassador, met with Editor The Nation Salim Bokhari, who applauded the initiative and said such events would help carve out positive image of Pakistan globally, provide a platform to young football talent in Pakistan and help engage a lot of interest from the young generation, which is imperative to take this globally renowned sport forward in Pakistan.

He also expressed his devotion to support football wholeheartedly in future. At the end, he wished good luck to the delegation and prayed that this delegation a lot of respect for Pakistan.

While speaking on the occasion, Fahad Khan thanked Mr. Bokhari for his outright support and giving so much respect to the delegation. He said that this is once in a lifetime opportunity for the young participants of the delegation to represent Pakistan at such a global event, meet the legendary footballers, and also be able to witness the historic final of the FIFA Confederation Cup 2017 at St. Petersburg Stadium.

Young football ambassador Yousaf Moazzam said that this would be an event that he would remember and cherish for throughout his life. “It was my dream to play football in an international event wherein the Pakistani flag on my sleeve. I will give my hundred percent and perform to the best of my abilities.”

Young journalist Ubaidullah Qaiser, being the youngest delegate aged 11 years, thanked the F4F national operator Fahad Khan for providing this great opportunity and recognising his talent. “This is the greatest event for my parents and I am overjoyed to follow in the footsteps of my father, who being part of Pakistan Army is serving on Kashmir border, fighting each and every threat against Pakistan. I am fully confident that we will present the true image of Pakistan to the people of 64 countries, who are participating in this event.”

Earlier, the delegation also visited the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore, where they met with national heroes, who encouraged and motivated them to earn good name and fame for Pakistan in the mega event. Afterwards, the delegation held press talk with national media and briefed them about the event.

OUR STAFF REPORTER