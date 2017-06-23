ISLAMABAD - The Super Kabaddi League (SKL), the first significant sports development initiative for kabaddi in the country, will be staged here this September with eight teams participating in the first session.

Strawberry Sports Management (SSM), owners of the league, in arrangement to the blockbuster initiative held a promotional campaign in Islamabad in a bid to launch the teaser of Pakistan’s first ever league’s song while the promotional campaign received a glam makeover with a potent mix of celebrities and media attention.

The evening was widely attended by cross section of society, athletes, media, bloggers, corporate professionals, sports experts, social sector professionals, artists and sports loving people from all age groups and walks of life, the video of the song is planned for release in July.

Secretary of Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) and Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF) M Sarwar Rana said: “In my career both as national level player and PKF secretary, I am yet to witness such broad based support and excitement for kabaddi as I witnessed here. The league will bring glory for Pakistan. The Asian Games are due next year and we thank Strawberry Sports Management to hold the league in Asian style as this would go a long way in bringing pride for Pakistan at international level.”

SSM Founder and CEO Haider Ali Daud Khan said: “The response tonight was phenomenal. It’s a validation of the wide spread power of sports. We are launching inaugural season of the league in 2017. The PKF is our exclusive technical collaborator for the league and it’s going to be an international sporting spectacle that shall feature international players. Gold at Asian Games 2018 for Pakistan is definitely our mission.”

“The Super Kabaddi League is launching series of events in the build up to the event kick off in winters that are likely to engage all stakeholders from across Pakistan and abroad. The SKL will also feature international exhibition matches of women kabaddi in which Pakistan women team shall play head to head with international women teams.”





