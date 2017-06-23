LAHORE - Multitalented Pakistani star Khawaja Ruhail Ali (KRA) has been appointed as Sports Sciences and Medicine (SSM) technical for Norwegian Premier League (NPL) Oslo, Norway, which is Europe’s biggest T20 League.

Iconic SSM performance enhancing specialist Ruhail, who is currently working with ACB as head SSM coach, will conduct the health and fitness sessions with all the participating teams and monitor their health and fitness related endorsements.

The sports sciences specialist also bids highest paid strategic head coach for one of the premium NPL franchise Knight Riders and aiming to drive this team to the victory stand. He is the only Pakistani SSM coach, who has worked internationally with three cricket boards -- PCB, ACB and NPL -- for their T20 events.

Ruhail, who is the only Pakistani with highly-recognised and top-rated SSM specialized certification from ASCA Australia and NASM USA, has said that he is keen to help the NPL in enhancing the performances of its entire teams, so that they may produce better results during the league.