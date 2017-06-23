Pakistan’s clash with the West Indies went down to the wire yesterday in a warm up match of the ICC Women World Cup (WWC) at Leicester, England.

While, Pakistan cricket team of men just rewritten history in London, England by winning the champions trophy for the first time in their cricketing history. The victory tasted a lot sweeter for them because of the fact that they won it by beating their arch rival Indian cricket team who humiliated Pakistan in the group stages of this tournament.

Pakistani skipper Sarfraz Ahmed is already the most beloved captain for his fans who bought the one day ICC trophy to their country after more than two decades. He is a genuine character on and off the field and that’s why he is loved so much by his fans and respected by his rival cricketers.

Ahmed took time from his tight schedule to give best wishes to the Pakistani Women cricket team who are gearing up to participate in the ICC women’s one day world cup in England. The tournament is the most precious in women’s circuit and is kick starting from June 23. ICC posted his short video on their twitter handle.

It was a very nice and heart-warming gesture from the men’s skipper because women’s cricket needs support from the men’s cricket world. This is the only way to improve the future of both gender’s cricket and in future it will help many young girls to follow their dreams in the field of cricket.