LAHORE: President of Asian Tennis Federation, Anil Kumar Khanna of India and Secretary, Subramaniam Surendran of Sri Lanka will visit Pakistan from Friday to attend the meeting of Constitution and Finance Committee of ATF.

“They are re visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Chairman, Consultation and Finance, PTF Syed Dilawar Abbas,” said a spokesman of PTF while talking to media.

He said after meeting at Lahore on March 24 the ATF officials will visit Islamabad to attend another meeting of ATF’s Junior Players Development Committee to be held under the Chairmanship of President ATF Salim Saifullah Khan.

The ATF Officials will leave Pakistan on March 26.