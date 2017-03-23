NEW DELHI - Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara and M Vijay have been included in the Grade A category of annual contracts announced by the BCCI today. The trio joins Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane in the top category.

The retainership for this grade of contract is now INR 2 crore ($300,000 approx), double what was offered to Grade-A contract holders when the previous list was out in November 2015.

The BCCI has also doubled the retainers for the remaining two categories. Players in Grade B will now fetch INR 1 crore ($150,000 approx) while those in Grade C will get INR 50 lakh ($75,000) per year. Also, the match fee per ODI and T20I has been doubled; players will now earn INR 6 lakh ($9,000 approx) per ODI and INR 3 lakh ($4,500 approx) per T20I. For Test match fees, the BCCI has stuck to the decision taken last October to increase the amount from INR 7 lakh ($10,000 approx) to INR 15 lakh ($23,000 approx).

The biggest beneficiaries of this move are the Saurashtra pair of Jadeja and Pujara. The hike for Jadeja, who moved past Ashwin to become the No 1 bowler after the Ranchi Test, is eight times his previous contract, which was worth INR 25 lakh (Grade C). Pujara, who plays only Tests for India and is currently No 2 on the batting rankings, will get four times his previous retainer of INR 50 lakh (Grade B).

The highest-profile name to miss out in the list of 32 is Suresh Raina; he has not been given a contract, having been slotted into Grade B the previous time.

Grade A (Rs 2 crore per year): Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja, M Vijay

Grade B (Rs 1 crore per year): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh

Grade C (Rs 50 lakh per year): Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Amit Mishra, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ashish Nehra, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant.