LAHORE - The logo unveiling ceremony of Pakistan tour to West Indies was held here at a local hotel on Wednesday.

All the representatives of title and co sponsors were present on the occasion who threw light on their contribution to Pakistan cricket and the purpose behind sponsoring the away series.

It is pertinent to mention here that mostly, the home series are sponsored by local sponsors but interestingly, for the third time in the history of Pakistan, its sponsors are sponsoring the away series in the West Indies, and the sole beneficiary will be West Indian board, not the cash-strapped PCB. Pakistan has already sponsored away series of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Speaking on the occasion, PCB Director Marketing Naila Bhatti said: “I am delighted to see Pakistani sponsors sponsoring the upcoming away international cricket series, which strengthens Pakistan’s images internationally. We hope to see good game of cricket ahead and wish good luck to all the sponsors and hope they get maximum mileage out of it.”

Q Mobile Group Head Marketing Zeeshan Qureshi said: “Once again reinsured its group’s continuous support in especially cricket at every level now whether it’s domestic cricket, international cricket or PSL. Q Mobile is standing hand to hand with the game of cricket and extends every support for the glory of the sport.

“This series is special as its away series for us, and it’s a proud moment for Pakistan cricket and fans that all main sponsors are from Pakistan. This shows the strength of Pakistan’s potential to international investors and also enhances the image of Pakistan in international market. Q Mobile is the title sponsor of the series.”

Brighto Paints chairman Atif Riaz Sikka said: “Brighto Paints has always played a vital role in promoting our national heroes and local talent and always worked a step ahead to give our talent international exposure. We are committed to promote Pakistan sports at every level and continue our support. We are the presenting sponsors for upcoming series with West Indies in West Indies.”