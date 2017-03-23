LAHORE - Pakistan Davis Cupper Samir Iftikhar stormed in to main round of ITF $25000 Calabas Open being held at Calabas Tennis Center California.

Samir upset Nathaniel Lammons in three-set marathon 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 and Jacob Brumm in straight sets 6-2, 7-5. Now he will meet experienced Sergey Betov of Belarus in the first round.

PTF president Saifullah Khan and secretary Khalid Rehmani also lauded Samir. His father Tayyab Iftikhar said: “Samir’s qualification in the main round has come at right time. Pakistan will be competing in Islamic Solidarity Games in May 2017 and also take on tough team of either Thailand or Philippines in Group-I Davis Cup final. At this crucial time, my son can contribute significantly to help Pakistan win important competitions.

If government and PTF comes to the rescue and follow my plan, which consist of consistent exposure on the ITF pro circuit and training grass courts with Aisamul Haq this summer in UK, not only Samir, but also Pakistan tennis can flourish at international level,” he added.