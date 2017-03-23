LONDON:- Scotland will play two one-dayers against Zimbabwe in June, Cricket Scotland announced Wednesday. The two matches, to be played at The Grange in Edinburgh, will take place on June 15 and 17. "This is brilliant for Cricket Scotland to be able to host a home series against a full member nation," said Scotland head coach Grant Bradburn. "This will be the first full member ODI that I have been involved in outside of a World Cup. The players will be desperate to match their skills against Zimbabwe on home soil."–AFP