Liverpool great Moran dies aged 83

LONDON - Former Liverpool captain, coach and caretaker manager Ronnie Moran has died aged 83, his son Paul announced on Wednesday. “I am devastated to tell everyone on behalf of the family that my dad passed away this morning after a short illness,” Paul Moran tweeted. Moran spent his entire playing career at Liverpool between 1952 and 1968, making 379 appearances, and served as a coach under managers including Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish. He had two spells as caretaker manager during the early 1990s and had spent 49 years at the club by the time he retired in 1998. “Liverpool Football Club is deeply saddened by the passing of Ronnie Moran,” the club said. “The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ronnie’s wife Joyce, his children, family and many friends.”–AFP

Karachi players arrive for Int’l Bridge

LAHORE – Karachi bridge players Wednesday arrived the city to feature in the Balijee International Bridge Championship, which will commence today (Thursday) here at the Lahore Gymkhana card room. These players were welcomed by Aijaz Ahmed of Yummy Milk Products. Teams from India, Kuwait, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Multan, Abbottabad and Lahore will take part in the bridge tables and focus on the magic of the cards followed by display of their expertise. The teams number eight from Karachi, four from Rawalpindi/Islamabad, 12 teams belong to Lahore and one team each will represent Multan, Hyderabad and Abottabad. Also participating are the ladies team, who will match wits with the male participants. Tahira Nasir is the co-host of the championship.–Staff Reporter

Master Paints score win in BoP Polo Cup

LAHORE - Master Paints (Black) defeated Total Nutrition by 7-6 in the Bank of Punjab (BoP) Polo Cup 2017 thrilling encounter here at the Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday. Ahmed Ali Tiwana converted fabulous four goals from the winning side, while his teammate Andres Crispo thwarted three. Form the losing side, Abdul Rehman Monnoo scored a brace while Naveed Sheikh and Bilal hit one goal apiece. Master Paints started the match in an aggressive manner and hammered a hat-trick through Ahmed Tiwana (2 goals) and Crispo (one) to take 3-0 lead. The second chukker saw only goal coming from Naved Sheikh to reduce the margin to 3-1. Master Paints slammed two more goals in the third chukker to make it 5-1 but Total Nutrition then hit one to reduce the deficit to 5-2. Two goals each were hammered by both the teams in the fourth and final chukker to finish it at 7-4. With two goals handicap for Total Nutrition, the final score was 7-6 in favour of Master Paints.–Staff Reporter

Aun aims to become No 1 polo player

LAHORE - Aun Rizvi, who was named the best junior polo player of 2017, has vowed to become Pakistan’s number one polo player. Aun has started playing polo at the age of 11, and visited different countries to learn this game of kings and especially learn polo techniques from an Argentinean coach. This year, he took part in different local and national junior events and emerged as the best polo player in -2 to 0 category. Talking to this scribe, Aun said: “Polo is my love and passion and my father Talib Rizvi wants me to fulfill my dream of becoming the country’s best polo player, like Hissam Ali Hyder, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Hamza Mawaz Khan. 10-handicaper Adolfo Cambiaso is my favourite player and I want to be like him, who is the world’s best polo player.” He said at the age of 15, he never scared of horse rather he loved to ride on horses. “The standard of Pakistan polo is improving with each passing day, and the time is not so far, when polo will be one of the most favourite game of Pakistanis. “I hope with hard work, sincere efforts and passion for excelling, the youngsters like me will excel in the game and play their active part in winning glories for the country internationally,” he added.–Staff Reporter

GCU win HEC Badminton Championship

Lahore - The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has won the All-Pakistan Intervarsity Badminton Championship 2017 held under the auspices of Higher Education Commission (HEC). As many as 14 universities including the Punjab University participated in the final rounds of the championship held at Hamdard University Karachi. GCU team, consisted of Raja Hassnain, Ammad Ahsan Shiekh, Khalil-ur-Rehman, Fazal Rehman, Abu Zar Rasheed and Fareed Ahmad Sajad, beat University of Central Punjab (UCP) by 3-0 in the final. Earlier, GCU defeated Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad in the semifinal in a close contest by 3-2. GCU vice chancellor Prof Dr Hassan Amir Shah, Sports Board chairman Prof Dr Ikramul Haq and Director Sports Khadim Ali Khan congratulated the winning team on their excellent performance. The championship was won by GCU for the second consecutive year.–Staff Reporter