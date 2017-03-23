LAHORE - Tanzanian boxer Juma Fundi and Universal Boxing Organisation’s commissioner Emmanuel Mlundwa have reached Quetta for the UBO vacant international super bantamweight title bout.

Pakistan Boxing Council (PBC) national champion challenger Nadir Baloch , will take on Juma Fundi of Tanzania in the evening of March 23 (today) at Ayub Stadium Quetta. The fight was to be held on February 25 but was called off in respect of the victims of recent terrorist activities.

Both the visiting boxers were surprised to see the hospitality of the Pakistanis while the commissioner said they were happy for coming to Pakistan. They said they took the decision against the will of their fellow boxers and officials who believed that it’s not safe to travel to Pakistan. “People here are so loving and caring they have not seen anywhere,” they added.

PBC secretary Rasheed Baloch said that the UBO commissioner would also give training to Pakistan officials during his stay in Quetta. The first ever international pro fight for UBQ vacant super bantamweight title was to be held on February 25 in Quetta at Ayub Stadium. Rasheed informed that Corps Commander Quetta and Chief Minister Balochistan have been invited to grace the occasion.

PBC president Ifraz Khan said that UBO commissioner Mlundwa played a vitakl role in the induction of Pakistan boxers in boxersrec website, which maintained records of all the world boxers. Senior vice president said that credit of bringing the Tanzanian boxer to Pakistan goes to the entire council and the ground staff at Quetta.