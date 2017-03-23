ISLAMABAD - ZTBL thrashed Customs by an innings and 35 runs in the Patron’s Trophy Grade-II 2016-17 round three pool B match here at Diamond Ground on Wednesday.

Customs resumed their second innings after follow on at 105-3 and were bowled out for 201 in 66 overs. Saad Alam scored 69 and Umar Yousaf 33. Munir-ur–Rehman Tanzil grabbed 4-38 while Sallauddin and Bilawal took 2 wickets each.

At Marghazar ground, IMEX chased down mammoth 326-run target to beat Army by 6 wickets in just 54.1 overs. M Naqash slammed unbeaten 101 and Umar Nawaz gathered 93. Earlier, Army resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 60-1 and declared their innings at 264-4 with Miqdad hammering swashbuckling 116.

At National ground, CDA crushed POL by 10 wickets. Requiring 55 runs for victory, CDA achieved the target in 5.2 overs. Obaid Bangash hit unbeaten 30. Earlier, POL resumed their second innings at the overnight score of 241-8 and were bowled out for 247.