LAHORE - Fast bowler M Aamir has said that acclimatising with the conditions will help Pakistan team produce good results during the Champions Trophy, commencing in England from June 1.

In a video interview released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday, Aamir said when a player performs well, it will certainly boosts up his morale. “Though the West Indies series was tough, yet I have bowled too many spells and especially my long spells during the Test series helped me a lot in improving my line and length and swing. It will certainly prove beneficial for me as well as for the teams during the Champions Trophy matches.”

Pakistan team has directly reached England after completion of the West Indies series and the players have been practising there to prepare well for the mega event. “The conditions in England are very tough but we are also training very hard. I hope such hard training and practice will help us acclimatize with the conditions and perform up to the mark against any given opponent,” the pacer said.

Pakistan team will play its opening match of the Champions Trophy against arch-rival India on June 4. Aamir said that he always heard that the team, which handled the pressure well, managed to win the big match. “Yes, Pakistan-India match is always a big and pressure match for both the teams. But our players are keen to take on India after a long time, and I hope we will deliver and succeed in defeating them this time.”

When asked about chances of Pakistan team in the Champions Trophy, Aamir said: “We have bright chances of the winning the prestigious trophy. Each and every player is keen to play its part and wants to help the team register crucial victories. I think with collective efforts and hard work, we can produce the outstanding results.”