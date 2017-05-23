ISLAMABAD - Aleem Agha clinched the Pakistan Open Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 masters’ category title here at the Leisure City Bowling Club.

The event was conducted under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) in collaboration with Linx International on late Sunday night. Top national players along with women from different parts of the country took part in the event. Faisal Feroz won the amateur final with 327 pins, while Musawer Virk stood second and Moeez Baig third.

In the master singles final, Aleem Agha gathered 325 pins to win the title while Saleem Baig earned second and Ijaz Ur Rehman third place. In doubles category final, Aleem Agha/Ali Suria finished first, Hussain Chatta/Saleem Baig second and Ahmer Abbas Saldera/Zafar Iqbal third. Ijaz Ur Rehman, Zafar Iqbal and Saleem Baig won the trios category while Ahmer Abbas, Aleem Agha and Ali Suria were second. Nadia Khattak won the women category singles title by scoring 180 pins, while Shazia Nayyer was second and Amber third.

Al Falah Welfare president Javed Bangash was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony, who, along with PTBF secretary Ijaz Ur Rhman, distributed cash prizes and trophies among the bowlers.