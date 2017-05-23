Football star David Beckham spoke of his "heartbreak" as former club Manchester United and local rivals Manchester City came together to pay tribute after 22 people including children were killed in a suspected suicide bombing in the northern English city.

Britain's deadliest terror attack in 12 years took place when a bomb went off shortly after the end of a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena on Monday.

Former England captain Beckham, who made his name as a global superstar at United after coming through the club's youth system, expressed his condolences via an Instagram: "Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy.

United cancel Europa League press conference after Manchester attack

Manchester United have cancelled their scheduled pre-match press conference in Stockholm ahead of the Europa League final after a bomb attack in Manchester killed 22 people.

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester last night (Monday), and the effect that this has had on on everyone here at our club and within our city, we have decided to cancel this evening's pre-match press conference in Stockholm," United said in a statement Tuesday.

English football giants United are due to play Dutch side Ajax at Stockholm's Friends Arena in Wednesday's Europa League final.