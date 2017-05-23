ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) patron Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas returned home after attending the ATF meetings in Hong Kong.

Talking to The Nation, Dilawar, who is also PTF senior vice president and Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) board member, said: “I chaired the meetings of ATF constitution and finance committee with other members of the committee were ATF chief Anil Khanna, secretary Suresh Subramaniam. I, along with other ATF officials, also had a meeting with Korean Tennis Association president Yong-woon Kwak and discussed the ways and means to develop tennis in South Asian countries.”

He said after allocating the ITF Features to Pakistan last year, he was quite hopeful that the ATF and ITF would continue supporting Pakistan tennis. “This year, we will be able to conduct high-prize money events in which international players will be seen in action alongside Pakistani youngsters.’